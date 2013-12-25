JGBs narrowly mixed in thin trade

TOKYO, Dec 25 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices were narrowly mixed in very quiet trading on Wednesday, with many real money accounts staying on the sidelines on Christmas Day.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 1.0 basis point to 0.685 percent , just below a three-month high of 0.695 percent hit earlier this month.

The 20- and 30-year yields were both flat, at 1.535 percent and 1.680 percent, respectively.

March 10-year JGB futures fell 0.11 point to 143.87.

JGB players widely expect an auction of 2.9 trillion yen ($28 billion) two-year JGBs on Wednesday to go relatively smoothly, with a rise in U.S. Treasury yields and stock prices overnight seen having limited negative impact on JGBs given the Bank of Japan’s commitment to its ultra-easy policy stance.

BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda is scheduled to speak in Tokyo at 0400 GMT.