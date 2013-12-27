FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JGBs flat, super-long bonds under pressure
December 27, 2013 / 3:35 AM / 4 years ago

JGBs flat, super-long bonds under pressure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 27 (IFR) - JGB prices were largely flat on Friday, but the longest maturities were softer due to sales from a few real money accounts although there was Bank of Japan demand in that sector.

A continued rise in U.S. bond yields was also negative for the market while a raft of Japanese economic data, including a rise in core consumer inflation to a five-year high, did not have much of an impact.

The 10-year bond yield stood at 0.710 percent , flat from a three-month high set on Thursday.

The 20-year yield rose 1.0 basis point to 1.560 percent , while the 30-year yield rose 1.0 basis point to 1.705 percent.

Those yields rose even as the BOJ offered to buy 200 billion yen ($1.9 billion) of JGBs in these maturities on Friday under its asset purchase scheme.

The 10-year U.S. note yield rose near its September peak around 3 percent following a string of solid U.S. data.

