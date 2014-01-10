FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-JGB prices firm, BOJ offers to buy longer-dated bonds
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 10, 2014 / 2:35 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-JGB prices firm, BOJ offers to buy longer-dated bonds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects the size of BOJ operations in third paragraph to 110 bln yen from 100 bln yen)

TOKYO, Jan 10 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices rose modestly on Friday, with the superlong sectors outperforming, leading to a flattening of the yield curve.

Many domestic real money accounts took a wait-and-see approach in the morning session but they were expected to move, depending on the results of Friday’s Bank of Japan bond-buying operations in the secondary market.

The BOJ offered to buy 200 billion yen ($1.9 billion) worth of JGBs maturing in more than 10 years and 110 billion yen maturing in one year, as part of its effort to revive the world’s third-largest economy.

Traders said the Japanese central bank seemed to be willing to protect the superlong sectors from position squaring by short-term players ahead of a long weekend in Japan and the U.S. nonfarm payroll report due out later in the day.

The 30-year yield was down 1 basis point at 1.685 percent, hitting its lowest level since Dec. 25, while the 20-year yield dipped 0.5 basis point to 1.525 percent, the lowest since Dec. 24.

The 10-year yield was unchanged at 0.695 percent, while the 10-year JGB futures rose 7 ticks to 143.85.

The U.S. Labor Department is expected to report on Friday that nonfarm payrolls increased by 196,000 last month after gaining 203,000 in November, according to a Reuters poll of economists. ($1 = 104.7850 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune; Editing by Dominic Lau & Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.