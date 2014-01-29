FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JGBs slip after Turkey's rate hikes boost risk appetite
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 29, 2014 / 5:11 AM / 4 years ago

JGBs slip after Turkey's rate hikes boost risk appetite

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 29 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices dropped on Wednesday after Turkey’s central bank raised interest rates by more than expected to defend the crumbling lira, boosting risk appetite.

Trade was thin, however, with even active regional banks showing little interest in buying JGBs at current levels, ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy meeting later in the day.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield rose 1.5 basis points to 0.640 percent and the five-year yield rose 1.0 basis point to 0.200 percent.

The 10-year JGB futures fell 0.17 point to 144.49.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.