FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JGBs edge down ahead of 30-year auction
Sections
Featured
Trump keeps pressing NFL, praises NASCAR
U.S.
Trump keeps pressing NFL, praises NASCAR
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 6, 2014 / 3:25 AM / 4 years ago

JGBs edge down ahead of 30-year auction

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 6 (IFR) - Japanese government bonds eased in morning trade on Thursday in thin trading ahead of a 30-year auction later in the day.

Cash activity was limited to transactions among dealers ahead of the monthly 30-year JGB auction, for which the Ministry of Finance will re-open the current issue number 41 for the regular settlement date.

The ministry will offer 500 billion yen ($4.94 billion) worth of 30-year JGBs this month, less than last month’s 600 billion yen, as there is also a quarterly 40-year JGB auction this month.

In the morning, several dealers sold the current 20-year JGBs short for hedging purposes, before buying the new 30-year JGBs in the auction.

Yields on the current 10-year, 20-year , and 40-year JGBs all rose one basis point on the day to 0.605 percent, 1.420 percent, and 1.625 percent, respectively, while the yield on the current 30-year JGB added 0.5 basis point to 1.585 percent.

Lead March JGB futures moved in a 144.76-144.85 range before finishing midday down 0.10 point at 144.78.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.