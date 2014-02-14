FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JGBs mostly higher; 5-year sale weighs on midterm maturities
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 14, 2014 / 3:15 AM / 4 years ago

JGBs mostly higher; 5-year sale weighs on midterm maturities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 14 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices were mostly higher on Friday, tracking gains in U.S. Treasuries, although an auction of five-year debt weighed slightly on midterm maturities.

U.S. Treasury debt prices advanced on Thursday after two days of losses as weaker-than expected economic data rekindled the view that the Federal Reserve could pause in reducing its asset purchases.

Lead March 10-year JGB futures were up 0.03 point at 144.93 at midday. The 20-year JGB yield fell 1.5 basis points to 1.440 percent, while the five-year yield edged up 0.5 basis point to 0.190 percent.

The Ministry of Finance set the coupon for the new five-year JGBs it offered on Friday at 0.2 percent, unchanged from the previous auction of the maturity the previous month.

Traders expect the 2.7 trillion yen ($26 billion) of five-years to draw ample demand from investors.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.