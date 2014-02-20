JGBs rise on soft China data, 10-yr yield hits 3-month low

TOKYO, Feb 20 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices rose on Thursday with the 10-year benchmark yield hitting a three-month low, after soft Chinese manufacturing data reinforced concerns over a slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy.

The flash Markit/HSBC Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell to a seven-month low of 48.3 in February from January’s final reading of 49.5, where a reading below 50 indicates a contraction while one above shows expansion.

The 10-year JGB futures rose 0.16 point to 145.12 while the 10-year cash bond yield fell 1.5 basis point to 0.585 percent, touching a three-month low of 0.580 percent at one point.

The 20-year yield fell 1.5 basis points to 1.455 percent while the 30-year yield fell by the same margin to 1.630 percent.