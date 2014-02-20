FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JGBs rise on soft China data, 10-yr yield hits 3-month low
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 20, 2014 / 8:11 AM / 4 years ago

JGBs rise on soft China data, 10-yr yield hits 3-month low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 20 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices rose on Thursday with the 10-year benchmark yield hitting a three-month low, after soft Chinese manufacturing data reinforced concerns over a slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy.

The flash Markit/HSBC Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell to a seven-month low of 48.3 in February from January’s final reading of 49.5, where a reading below 50 indicates a contraction while one above shows expansion.

The 10-year JGB futures rose 0.16 point to 145.12 while the 10-year cash bond yield fell 1.5 basis point to 0.585 percent, touching a three-month low of 0.580 percent at one point.

The 20-year yield fell 1.5 basis points to 1.455 percent while the 30-year yield fell by the same margin to 1.630 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.