JGBs soften despite hopes of month-end buying
#Market News
February 28, 2014 / 4:30 AM / 4 years ago

JGBs soften despite hopes of month-end buying

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 28 (IFR) - JGBs softened on the back of sudden selling in 10-year maturities, surprising participants who had been expecting a firm market on the Bank of Japan’s buying and hopes of month-end purchases by investors.

JGB futures dipped 0.05 point to 145.10, after opening firmer at 145.22 following gains in the U.S. debt market the previous day after a strong auction results as well as concerns over Ukraine.

The March JGB futures were unable to extend gains beyond resistance at 145.24, the November high, for the second day in a row.

Pension funds sold the 10-year maturities, shifting to the shorter end of the curve, market sources said.

In the cash bond market, the 10-year yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.590 percent, while the five-year yield was flat at 0.180 percent..

The market showed no reaction to a series of Japanese economic data published early on Friday, including slightly higher-than-expected industrial output and consumer inflation.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
