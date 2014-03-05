FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JGBs weaken as risk assets rally on easing Ukraine fears
Sections
Featured
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 5, 2014 / 4:55 AM / 4 years ago

JGBs weaken as risk assets rally on easing Ukraine fears

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 5 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices weakened in thin trading as risk assets rallied after remarks from Russian President Vladimir Putin allayed fears of an imminent military conflict in Ukraine.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield rose 1.5 basis points to 0.610 percent while the 20-year yield rose 1.5 basis points to 1.435 percent.

The lead 10-year JGB futures contract dropped 0.06 point to 145.16.

On the other hand, the short end of the curve was strong on the back of strong investor demand for short-term bills.

An auction of 3.5 trillion yen ($34 billion) of six-month Treasury bills produced a stop yield of 0.0357 percent, the lowest level since February 2006.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.