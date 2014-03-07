JGBs slip on rising risk appetite, but short-term yields dip

TOKYO, March 7 (IFR) - JGB prices slipped on Friday, with the 30-year yield hitting a six-week high, as investors’ risk appetite picked up following better-than-expected U.S. jobless claim figures, but yields on short-term bills dipped to new eight-year lows.

The 10-year yield rose 1.5 basis point to 0.625 percent , its highest level in five weeks, while the 30-year yield rose to 1.670 percent, the highest in six weeks.

March futures fell 0.06 point to 145.10, tracking losses in U.S. Treasuries on Thursday, though many investors stuck to the sidelines ahead of U.S. payrolls data later in the day.

On the other hand, strong demand among banks to hold short-term bills ahead of Japanese financial year end on March 31 helped to crush their yields.

The three-month Treasury bills yield fell as low as 0.023 percent, the lowest level since February 2006.