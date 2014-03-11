FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JGBs little changed, BOJ stands pat as expected
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 11, 2014 / 4:10 AM / 4 years ago

JGBs little changed, BOJ stands pat as expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 11 (IFR) - Japanese government bonds were little changed on Tuesday, drawing little impetus from the Bank of Japan which left monetary policy unchanged as widely expected.

The benchmark 10-year cash yield inched up 0.5 basis point to 0.625 percent, with a rise in Tokyo’s Nikkei stock average mildly capping the bond market.

The 10-year futures were up 0.04 point at 145.16.

Participants do not expect BOJ monetary policy to become a significant market factor at least until the next policy meeting in April.

The medium-term focus is on a consumption tax hike planned in April, with any negative impact on the economy seen adding pressure on the central bank to further ease monetary policy.

The 20-year yield and 30-year yield were both unchanged at 1.450 percent and 1.670 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.