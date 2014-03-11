JGBs little changed, BOJ stands pat as expected

TOKYO, March 11 (IFR) - Japanese government bonds were little changed on Tuesday, drawing little impetus from the Bank of Japan which left monetary policy unchanged as widely expected.

The benchmark 10-year cash yield inched up 0.5 basis point to 0.625 percent, with a rise in Tokyo’s Nikkei stock average mildly capping the bond market.

The 10-year futures were up 0.04 point at 145.16.

Participants do not expect BOJ monetary policy to become a significant market factor at least until the next policy meeting in April.

The medium-term focus is on a consumption tax hike planned in April, with any negative impact on the economy seen adding pressure on the central bank to further ease monetary policy.

The 20-year yield and 30-year yield were both unchanged at 1.450 percent and 1.670 percent.