JGBs steady to firmer as Ukraine crisis hits risk assets

TOKYO, March 14 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices were steady to slightly firmer on Friday as share prices in Japan and elsewhere dropped on concerns about heightened tension in Ukraine ahead of a weekend referendum in Crimea.

The 10-year JGB futures rose 0.10 point to 144.67, while the benchmark 10-year cash JGB yield stood flat at 0.640 percent.

The auction of five-year JGBs drew solid bids, with the lowest price coming at 99.98, slightly above market expectations and producing the highest yield of 0.2040 percent.