FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JGBs steady in thin trading ahead of redemptions
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 19, 2014 / 3:30 AM / 4 years ago

JGBs steady in thin trading ahead of redemptions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, March 19 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices were steady in thin trading on Wednesday, with most accounts sidelined after finishing their buying ahead of Thursday’s quarterly JGB redemptions.

The Bank of Japan offered to buy 170 billion yen ($1.68 billion) in JGBs maturing in over 10 years, following the previous session’s monthly 1.2 trillion yen sale of 20-year JGBs. The purchase amount in that zone was unchanged from the last operations on March 13.

Except for the direct sales to the BOJ, domestic real money accounts were largely sidelined in the morning session, having already completed their purchases ahead of Thursday’s quarterly redemption, according to JGB traders and money managers.

At midday, the yield on the current 10-year JGB was unchanged on the day at 0.615 percent.

The yield on the new 20-year JGBs was also flat at 1.520 percent, compared with 1.527 percent and 1.542 percent for the average and the highest accepted yields in Tuesday’s auction.

Lead June JGB futures moved in a 144.84-144.94 range before finishing at midday up 0.06 at 144.92.

The JGB market had a muted reaction to economic data released early Wednesday. Japan’s annual export growth in February was well below market expectations, but business confidence remained steady over the month.

$1 = 101.3650 Japanese Yen Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.