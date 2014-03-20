FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JGBs steady as weaker stocks offset post-Fed fall in Treasuries
#Market News
March 20, 2014 / 3:05 AM / 4 years ago

JGBs steady as weaker stocks offset post-Fed fall in Treasuries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 20 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices were mostly steady on Thursday, with a slip in Tokyo stocks helping offset negative pressure from an overnight retreat by U.S. Treasuries.

A regular bond-buying operation by the Bank of Japan, part of the central bank’s massive monetary stimulus scheme, also underpinned JGBs.

U.S. government debt prices sank on Wednesday, reflecting perceptions that Federal Reserve policymakers will start raising interest rates sooner than expected.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield stood unchanged on the day at 0.605 percent.

The June 10-year bond futures contract inched down 0.02 point to 144.93, confined to a narrow 0.12 point range. (Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
