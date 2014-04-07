FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JGBs gain on higher Treasuries, falling Tokyo stocks
April 7, 2014 / 6:35 AM / 3 years ago

JGBs gain on higher Treasuries, falling Tokyo stocks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 7 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices gained on Monday, with the market taking positive cues from higher U.S. Treasuries and falling Tokyo stocks.

The benchmark 10-year yield fell 2.5 basis points to 0.615 percent. The June 10-year futures rose 0.34 point to 144.89.

The market saw wider price swings compared to the last few sessions but a wait-and-see mood before the Bank of Japan’s monetary policy decision on Tuesday limited trade volume.

The BOJ is expected to stand pat on monetary policy and maintain an upbeat view of the economy, unfazed by corporate-sector concerns a sales tax hike may dent growth and delay a sustainable exit from deflation. (Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune; Editing by Eric Meijer)

