JGBs tick down after BOJ stands pat on policy

TOKYO, April 8 (IFR) - JGBs ticked down on Tuesday after the Bank of Japan did not announce fresh stimulus measures as expected, with the yield curve slightly steepening as the longest maturities came under the most pressure

The benchmark 10-year cash bond yield rose 1.0 basis point to 0.620 percent, while the 20-year yield rose 1.5 basis points to 1.490 percent.

The 10-year benchmark futures dipped 0.05 in price to 144.83 , with the fall in Japanese shares providing some cushion to JGBs.

The focus is on BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda’s news conference from 0630 GMT.