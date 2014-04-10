FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JGBs dip as Tokyo stocks retrace sharp losses
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 10, 2014 / 2:55 AM / 3 years ago

JGBs dip as Tokyo stocks retrace sharp losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 10 (IFR) - Japanese government bonds prices dipped on Thursday as Tokyo stocks rebounded from the previous day’s sharp losses and dampened demand for safe haven, low yield debt.

The benchmark 10-year cash yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.615 percent.

The June 10-year futures dipped 0.02 point to 144.89.

Super long JGBs sagged amid caution ahead of Friday’s 700 billion yen ($6.87 billion) 30-year debt auction.

Traders said the lack of inclusion of super long JGBs at the Bank of Japan’s regular bond-purchasing market operation and overnight losses by longer-dated U.S. Treasuries also dampened sentiment.

Tokyo’s Nikkei stock average gained 0.7 percent. ($1 = 101.8500 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.