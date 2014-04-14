FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JGBs steady to softer as traders adjust their positions ahead of auctions
#Market News
April 14, 2014 / 3:05 AM / 3 years ago

JGBs steady to softer as traders adjust their positions ahead of auctions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 14 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices are steady to slightly weaker on Monday with some minor position adjustments ahead of this week’s auctions.

The 10-year JGB futures stood flat at 145.01 and the 10-year cash bond yield was untraded, with 0.60 percent seen as a strong support for the yield.

Traders tried to adjust their positions ahead of this week’s two auctions, a five-year JGB auction on Tuesday and 20-year JGB auction on Thursday.

The five-year yield rose 1.0 basis point to 0.195 percent , while the 20-year yield rose 0.5 basis point to 1.490 percent. (Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune; Editing by Anand Basu)

