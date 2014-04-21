FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JGBs edge down as Japan shares climb
#Market News
April 21, 2014 / 2:35 AM / 3 years ago

JGBs edge down as Japan shares climb

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 21 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices dipped slightly on Monday on a rise in Japanese shares, with the benchmark 10-year yield unable to break strong support at 0.6 percent.

The 10-year JGB yield briefly touched a four-week low of 0.595 percent but edged back to 0.600 percent, up 0.5 basis point from Friday’s settlement.

The 20-year yield rose 0.5 basis point to 1.465 percent , while the 30-year yield gained 0.5 basis point to 1.685 percent.

Japanese shares hit a two-week high, led by gains in nonbank lenders following media reports of deregulation in the sector.

The Bank of Japan refrained from conducting its bond purchase on Monday, causing slight disappointment among some market players.

The 10-year JGB futures price was flat at 145.06 by the midday break. (Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
