April 28, 2014 / 7:35 AM / 3 years ago

JGBs firmer as Ukraine worries hit Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 28 (IFR) - Japanese government prices rebounded on Monday as Japanese shares prices fell on worries about a possible escalation in tension in Ukraine.

The 10-year JGB futures rose 0.11 point to 144.97, erasing losses on Friday. The current 10-year cash JGB yield ticked down 0.5 basis point to 0.615 percent.

But the longer end of the curve fared worse, with the 30-year yield rising 0.5 basis point to 1.700 percent .

The Nikkei fell 1 percent on Monday, weighed down by a drop on Wall Street and tensions in the Ukraine.

Trade was thin ahead of a Japanese market holiday on Tuesday and a raft of major events later in the week, including policy meetings by the Bank of Japan and the U.S. Federal Reserve plus a U.S. employment report. (Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
