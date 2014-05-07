FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JGBs little changed, 30-yr bonds tick up slightly
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 7, 2014 / 4:50 AM / 3 years ago

JGBs little changed, 30-yr bonds tick up slightly

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, May 7 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices were little changed on Wednesday after a long weekend, showing muted reaction to a fall in Japanese share prices as investors still hesitate to chase them higher beyond current levels.

The 10-year JGB futures rose 0.03 point to 145.12 while the yield on the current 10-year cash bonds stood flat at 0.605 percent, off a six-week low of 0.595 percent briefly touched last month.

Investors hesitated to buy, disappointed that a strong U.S. employment data last week did not cause a spike in yields they had long waited for. Investors have been reluctant to buy 10-year paper at yields below 0.6 percent.

Super-long maturities fared slightly better, with the 30-year yield dipping 0.5 basis point to 1.700 percent , as 30-year paper looked relatively inexpensive.

The 10- and 30-year yield spread stood near the highest level in over a year.

Japanese shares prices tumbled, with the Nikkei average falling 2.4 percent on rise in the yen and worries over developments in Ukraine. (Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.