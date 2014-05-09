FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JGBs subdued, superlongs sag ahead of 30-year sale
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 9, 2014 / 4:15 AM / 3 years ago

JGBs subdued, superlongs sag ahead of 30-year sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 9 (IFR) - The Japanese government bond market was subdued on Friday, with super long maturities sagging slightly as dealers sold that tenor in preparation for next week’s 30-year debt sale.

The benchmark 10-year yield was up 0.5 basis point at 0.605 percent, with the Bank of Japan’s regular bond purchasing operation, part of its massive quantitative easing introduced a year ago, capping the rise amid firmer Tokyo equities.

The June 10-year JGB futures dipped 0.01 point to 145.13.

The yield curve steepened a touch as super longs were sold. The 20-year yield rose 1 basis point to 1.465 percent.

The Ministry of Finance will offer 600 billion yen ($5.9 billion) of 30-year JGBs on Tuesday.

Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 0.3 percent.

$1 = 101.6050 Japanese Yen Reporting by Takahiro Okamoto; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.