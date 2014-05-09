JGBs subdued, superlongs sag ahead of 30-year sale

TOKYO, May 9 (IFR) - The Japanese government bond market was subdued on Friday, with super long maturities sagging slightly as dealers sold that tenor in preparation for next week’s 30-year debt sale.

The benchmark 10-year yield was up 0.5 basis point at 0.605 percent, with the Bank of Japan’s regular bond purchasing operation, part of its massive quantitative easing introduced a year ago, capping the rise amid firmer Tokyo equities.

The June 10-year JGB futures dipped 0.01 point to 145.13.

The yield curve steepened a touch as super longs were sold. The 20-year yield rose 1 basis point to 1.465 percent.

The Ministry of Finance will offer 600 billion yen ($5.9 billion) of 30-year JGBs on Tuesday.

Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 0.3 percent.