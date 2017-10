TOKYO, May 14 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices were slightly firmer on Wednesday, after the Bank of Japan maintained its stimulatory bond purchases of superlong maturities, despite a report earlier this week that it would cut back its buying.

Ten-year JGB futures prices edged up 0.06 point to 145.10 while the cash 10-year bond yield ticked down 0.5 basis point to 0.600 percent.

The 30-year bond yield stood flat at 1.705 perecnt .