Benchmark JGB yield hits 2 1/2-month low on global bond rally
#Market News
May 16, 2014 / 5:22 AM / 3 years ago

Benchmark JGB yield hits 2 1/2-month low on global bond rally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 16 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices rose on Friday, sending the benchmark 10-year yield to a 2 1/2-month-low, in sync with the rally on U.S. and European bond markets.

The 10-year JGB yield fell 1.0 basis point to 0.585 percent , having broken through a key yield support of 0.595 percent and hitting its lowest level since March 4.

U.S. yields fell to six-month lows on Thursday in high volume even though U.S. economic data pointed overall to a firming economy, helped in part by expectations of loose monetary policy around the globe.

The 10-year futures rose 0.13 point to 145.31, a 13-month high. (Reporting by Takahiro Okamoto; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
