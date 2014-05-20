FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JGBs soft as Japanese stocks, U.S. Treasuries yields rise
May 20, 2014
May 20, 2014 / 5:10 AM / 3 years ago

JGBs soft as Japanese stocks, U.S. Treasuries yields rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 20 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices were slightly weaker on Tuesday on a rise in domestic share prices and U.S. bond yields overnight, and after a 20-year JGB auction drew tepid demand.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.590 percent while the 30-year JGB yield rose 1.0 basis point to 1.695 percent. The 10-year JGB futures price dipped 0.02 point to 145.23.

The Nikkei share average rose 0.5 percent while the 10-year U.S. Treasuries yield rose on profit-taking to 2.55 percent from 2.52 percent at the end of last week.

The auction of 1.2 trillion yen ($11.86 billion) reopened 20-year JGBs produced the lowest price of 100.60, near the low end of market expectations. The bid-to-cover was 3.56, below 3.99 at the previous auction.

$1 = 101.1700 Japanese Yen Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune; Editing by Richard Borsuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
