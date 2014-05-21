FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JGBs inch down, tread water after BOJ holds steady
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 21, 2014 / 3:50 AM / 3 years ago

JGBs inch down, tread water after BOJ holds steady

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, May 21 (IFR) - Benchmark Japanese government bonds slipped slightly, pushing yields higher, but JGBs mostly shrugged off the Bank of Japan’s widely expected decision to maintain policy and its upbeat economic assessment.

The BOJ also upgraded its view on capital expenditures at the end of its two-day meeting.

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will give his post-meeting comments from 3:30 p.m. Tokyo time (0630 GMT).

The central bank did not offer to buy any JGBs under its massive easing programme in the morning session, as it typically refrains from purchases on days when policy meetings or major JGB auctions are scheduled.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year JGB added half a basis point by the end of morning trading to 0.590 percent.

The yield on the current 5-year JGBs was unchanged from the previous session at 0.185 percent.

In the superlong zone, the 20-year yield was flat at 1.455 percent, while the 30-year JGB was yet to be actively priced by brokers.

Ten-year lead June JGB futures were flat on the day at 145.24 in early afternoon trade, after moving in a narrow 145.20-145.29 range in the morning session before finishing midday down 0.03 point at 145.21.

Japanese trade data for April released early in the session showed that the country posted a record 22nd month of trade deficits. While last month’s rise in exports beat forecasts, shipments to the key U.S. market slowed. (Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.