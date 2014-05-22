FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JGBs softer as Nikkei rises, auction in focus
May 22, 2014 / 2:55 AM / 3 years ago

JGBs softer as Nikkei rises, auction in focus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 22 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices were slightly softer on Thursday as share markets rose, but remained in a familiar range, with immediate focus on a 400 billion yen sale of long-dated bonds.

The 10-year cash JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.595 percent while the 10-year JGB futures price dipped 0.04 point to 145.18. The Nikkei share average rose 1.6 percent.

The Ministry of Finance is holding a “liquidity enhancement auction”, in which it will re-offer existing issues with five to 15 years to maturity. Market players expect decent demand at the auction. (Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
