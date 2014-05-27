JGBs little changed, eyes on 40-year auction

TOKYO, May 27 (IFR) - Japanese government prices were little changed in thin trade on Tuesday morning with immediate focus on the 40-year JGB auction later in the day.

The 10-year cash JGB yield ticked up 0.5 basis point to 0.590 percent while the 20-year yield stood flat at 1.445 percent. Other benchmark maturities were untraded so far.

The Ministry of Finance offered 400 billion yen ($3.93 billion) of 40-year bonds in a Dutch auction. The results will be announced at 12:45 p.m. (0345 GMT).