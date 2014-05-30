FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JGBs steady to weaker on U.S. bonds' retreat, profit-taking
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 30, 2014 / 2:30 AM / 3 years ago

JGBs steady to weaker on U.S. bonds' retreat, profit-taking

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, May 30 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices were steady to slightly weaker, with some investors taking profits after the benchmark 10-year yield had hit one-year low the previous day, and as U.S. Treasuries prices retreated.

The cash 10-year yield rose 1.0 basis point to 0.575 percent , off a one-year low of 0.560 percent hit on Thursday following rallies in global bond prices.

Longer maturities fared worse, with the 30-year bond yield rising 1.5 basis point to 1.685 percent, stepping back from a two-month low of 1.660 percent hit on Thursday.

Ten-year JGB futures prices stood flat at 145.50

Markets showed no reaction to a batch of Japanese economic data published on Friday, including consumer inflation numbers in the wake of April’s sales tax hike.

Nationwide core CPI rose 3.2 percent, more than the median forecast of 3.1 percent, but Tokyo area core CPI for May, a leading indicator of nationwide trends, fell short of market expectations rising 2.8 percent versus expectations of 2.9 percent.

The 10-year U.S. Treasuries yield hopped back to 2.46 percent from a low near 2.40 percent. (Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.