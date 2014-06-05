FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JGBs steady, focus turns to ECB meeting
June 5, 2014 / 4:15 AM / 3 years ago

JGBs steady, focus turns to ECB meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 5 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices were little changed on Thursday as investors adopted a wait-and-see approach ahead of a closely watched review of the European Central Bank’s policy meeting later in day.

The Bank of Japan did not conduct a regular bond buying operation and this weighed slightly on JGBs, players said.

Global debt yields have been driven lower over the past month on expectations the ECB will take easing steps, and the focus was on whether the downside pressure on yields would persist after Thursday’s policy review.

An auction of 700 billion yen ($6.8 billion) of 30-year JGBs was met with ample demand. The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, at the auction was 3.0. A ratio above 2.0 at bond auctions is generally seen by the market as satisfactory.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.615 percent.

The June 10-year futures dipped 0.02 point to 145.31.

$1 = 102.6400 Japanese Yen Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
