JGB yields dip as market tracks Treasuries, Bunds
#Market News
August 26, 2014 / 4:30 AM / 3 years ago

JGB yields dip as market tracks Treasuries, Bunds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 26 (IFR) - Japanese government bond yields dipped on Tuesday, as the market followed declining yields in U.S. Treasuries and German Bunds. A fall in Tokyo share prices also helped JGBs.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield dipped 0.5 basis point to 0.500 percent.

September 10-year futures rose 0.12 point to 146.20.

Given the bullish background for JGBs, dealers expect the 400 billion yen ($3.85 billion) 40-year debt auction to proceed smoothly on the back of ample investor demand.

The Ministry of Finance will release the auction results at 0345 GMT.

European government bonds have been rallying on expectations the European Central Bank will ease further to revive flagging economic growth.

$1 = 103.8000 Japanese yen Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

