JGBs steady, BOJ decision taken in stride

TOKYO, Sept 4 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices were little changed on Thursday as the market, caught between firmer U.S. Treasuries and weaker Tokyo shares, struggled for direction.

JGBs showed muted reaction to the Bank of Japan’s decision to stand pat on monetary policy, as the outcome was well anticipated.

Bond market participants are focusing on BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda’s post-meeting press conference at 0430 GMT to assess his stance on the economy and prices.

The market is also keeping an eye on the European Central Bank policy decision later in the day for any reaction in European sovereign debt like German Bunds.

Benchmark 10-year JGB yield inched up half a basis point to 0.530 percent.

September 10-year JGB futures was unchanged at 146.16. (Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)