JGB yields hit 6-week high on weaker Treasuries, firmer Nikkei
September 5, 2014 / 4:20 AM / 3 years ago

JGB yields hit 6-week high on weaker Treasuries, firmer Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 5 (IFR) - Japanese government bond yields rose to six-week highs on Friday as weaker U.S. Treasuries and firmer Tokyo stocks dampened bond market sentiment.

Market activity was subdued as a wait-and-see mood prevailed ahead of the U.S. non-farm payrolls due later in the day.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield was 1 basis point higher at 0.535 percent after rising to 0.540 percent, its highest since late July.

September 10-year JGB futures fell 0.06 point to 146.09.

Tokyo’s Nikkei rose 0.2 percent, buoyed by the dollar’s rise to a six-year peak against the yen.

Treasury yields rose overnight after German bund yields made an about-turn and edged up despite the European Central Bank’s surprise monetary easing. (Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

