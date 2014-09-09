FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JGBs dip on yen and stocks, 30-yr auction draws tepid demand
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 9, 2014 / 5:25 AM / 3 years ago

JGBs dip on yen and stocks, 30-yr auction draws tepid demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 9 (IFR) - JGB prices dipped on Tuesday with an auction of 30-year bonds drawing tepid demand, as yen weakness and a rise in Japanese shares sapped demand for low-yielding JGBs.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.530 percent while the 20-year yield rose 1.0 basis point to 1.340 percent.

Many domestic real money accounts took a wait-and-see stance, as the dollar soared to a 6-year high of 106.16 yen, sending Japanese stock prices higher.

The auction of 700 billion yen (6.59 billion US dollar) 30-year JGBs drew softer demand.

The auction’s tail, or the gap between lowest and average price, grew to 0.16 compared to 0.07 last month while the bid-to-cover ratio dropped to 3.57 from 4.06.

The new bonds were sold at high yield of 1.6870 percent.

1 US dollar = 106.2400 Japanese yen Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune; editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.