JGBs yields hit highest in months on Fed risk
September 16, 2014 / 7:00 AM / 3 years ago

JGBs yields hit highest in months on Fed risk

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields rose to their highest levels in some months on Tuesday, tracking higher U.S. bond yields on expectations of earlier rate increases by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.575 percent , its highest level since late June, while the 20-year JGB yield rose 1.0 basis point to 1.400 percent , a two-month peak.

Japanese markets were closed on Monday for a public holiday, when U.S. bond yields scaled two-month highs as investors braced for the possibility of a hawkish shift by the Fed at its two-day policy meeting which begins later Tuesday.

Given that uncertainty, market players are worried that demand at an auction of 1.2 trillion yen ($11.2 billion) 20-year JGBs on Wednesday could be weak.

“Few investors or brokerages would be ready to take the risk of buying 20-year bonds just before the Fed’s meeting,” said Akito Fukunaga, chief yen bond strategist at Barclays.

The five-year yield also rose to 0.185 percent , its highest since mid-June.

1 US dollar = 107.29 Japanese yen Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
