JGBs fall as regional banks take profits ahead of book-closing

TOKYO, Sept 17 (IFR) - JGB prices edged down, pushing the 10-year yield to a three-month high, as regional banks took profits ahead of their half-year book-closing and ahead of 20-year JGB auction later in the day.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.580 percent , its highest level since June 24 while the 20-year yield rose 0.5 basis point to 1.405 percent .

The market is bracing for the result of 1.2 trillion yen ($11.2 billion) 20-year JGB auction, with one big Japanese bank said to have bidding interest due to limited supply of super-long maturities in coming weeks.

The 10-year JGB futures price dipped 0.01 point to 145.36 . ($1 = 107.1900 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune; Editing by Anand Basu)