September 17, 2014 / 6:05 AM / 3 years ago

Japan one-year govt bills trade at negative yield for first time

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 17 (Reuters) - One-year Japanese government bills traded at a yield of minus 0.005 percent on Wednesday, the first time the one-year Japanese bill yield has traded in negative territory.

Traders quickly snatched the Treasury Discount Bills that were just auctioned on Wednesday at a high yield of 0.0059 percent, on anticipation that the Bank of Japan would buy the paper at even lower negative yields.

The BOJ has already bought three-month and six-month Treasury bills at negative yields and now looks set to buy one-year bills at its next bill-buying operation, expected on Friday.

The BOJ’s massive stimulus since April 2013, in which it gobbles up government bills and bonds among other assets, has driven bill yields below zero.

That in turn has forced the BOJ to buy bills at negative yields, even though the BOJ will certainly rack up losses by making such purchases.

“Brokers appear to be stocking up the inventory of bills with an eye on a likely buying by the BOJ,” said a trader at a Japanese bank.

Yields on shorter bills also fell deeper into negative territory on Wednesday, with the three-month bill yield falling one basis point to minus 0.020 percent and six-month yield down 0.8 basis point at minus 0.020 percent . (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

