FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JGBs steady to higher on short-covering, erase early losses
Sections
Featured
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
IMMIGRATION policy
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
Technology
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 19, 2014 / 7:41 AM / 3 years ago

JGBs steady to higher on short-covering, erase early losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 19 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices were steady to slightly higher on Friday, erasing earlier losses despite gains in share prices, helped by short-covering after a recent sell-off.

The 10-year JGB futures price rose 0.09 point to 145.50 while the 10-year cash JGB yield dipped 0.5 basis point to 0.560 percent.

The market has slipped this month on profit-taking ahead of Japanese half-year book-closing at the end of September and expectations of a faster pace of rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Still, on top of short-covering, the spectre of continued buying by the Bank of Japan underpinned the market while big banks also bought five- and 20-year tenors. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.