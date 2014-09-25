JGBs steady as gains capped by rallying stocks

TOKYO, Sept 25 (IFR) - Japanese government bonds were mostly steady on Thursday in thin trading, with gains held in check by rallying stocks.

JGBs in the 6-year to 7-year zone opened modestly firmer, with their yields down 0.5 basis points from Wednesday, on expectations that a few large commercial banks would buy JGBs in those sectors in Thursday’s 400 billion yen ($3.67 billion) liquidity enhancement auction for off-the-run 10-year and 20-year JGBs.

Those early gains evaporated as the Nikkei stock average rose sharply. It was last up 1 percent, rising above its highest intraday level since Nov 5, 2007.

The Bank of Japan refrained from offering to buy JGBs under its massive JGB purchase program, as its does whenever the Ministry of Finance conducts auctions.

The yield on the current 5-year JGBs fell 0.5 basis point from Wednesday to 0.165 percent, while the 10-year yield was flat at 0.525 percent, compared with 0.530 percent earlier in the session.

In the super-long zone, the 20-year JGB yield was flat at 1.370 percent, while the 30-year yield dipped half a basis point to 1.6550 percent.

Lead 10-year December JGB futures added 0.01 point to 145.85, after finishing at midday down 0.01 at 145.83.