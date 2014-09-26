FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JGBs firm, yield curve flattens as stocks stumble
September 26, 2014

JGBs firm, yield curve flattens as stocks stumble

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices were firm on Friday, thanks to lower U.S. Treasury yields and a slide in Tokyo equities.

The yield curve steepened as super long JGBs outperformed, underpinned by a regular purchasing operation by the Bank of Japan that centred on the longer-dated maturities.

The benchmark 10-year yield was unchanged at 0.520 percent while the 30-year yield fell 2 basis points to 1.620 percent.

December 10-year futures stood flat at 145.88.

Japanese stocks dropped to a one-week low as steep falls on Wall Street depressed risk-appetite.

Yields on U.S. Treasuries fell on Thursday after a drop in U.S. stocks triggered safe-haven bids and reported comments from European Central Bank President Mario Draghi drove down rates in the euro zone, making U.S. debt more attractive.

Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro and Tokyo markets team; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

