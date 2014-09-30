FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JGBs edge up as geopolitical woes drive Nikkei lower
#Market News
September 30, 2014 / 2:25 AM / 3 years ago

JGBs edge up as geopolitical woes drive Nikkei lower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 30 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices edged higher on Tuesday as geopolitical woes drove Tokyo stocks lower. Overnight gains by U.S. Treasuries and downbeat Japanese economic data also supported JGBs.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield fell half a basis point to 0.515 percent.

December 10-year JGB futures rose 0.07 point to 145.90.

Tokyo’s Nikkei shed 0.8 percent as civil unrest in Hong Kong weighed on global stock markets.

Japanese industrial output unexpectedly fell 1.5 percent in August, data released by the trade ministry showed on Tuesday, in a sign factory activity is struggling to recover from a slump caused by a hike in the sales tax. (Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
