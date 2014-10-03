FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JGBs flat to slightly higher on stocks; eyes on U.S. jobs
#Market News
October 3, 2014

JGBs flat to slightly higher on stocks; eyes on U.S. jobs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 3 (IFR) - Japanese Government Bond prices ended the morning session steady to slightly higher on Friday, supported by softer domestic share prices, though investors were cautious ahead of the U.S. employment report later in the day.

The current 10-year Japanese government bond yield was flat at 0.520 percent, while the 20-year yield fell 0.5 basis point to 1.355 percent.

Investors are also awaiting the Bank of Japan’s two-day policy meeting early next week, although few market players expect the BOJ to drop any hint of immediate easing after the “tankan” business sentiment survey on Wednesday came in better than expected.

The 10-year JGB futures rose 0.03 point in price to 145.94 .

The Nikkei share average fell 0.2 percent.

Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
