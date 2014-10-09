JGBs firm as equities slump on stronger yen after Fed minutes

TOKYO, Oct 9 (IFR) - Japanese government bonds firmed on Thursday, as Bank of Japan purchases supported the market and equities slipped on a stronger yen.

Several regional banks sold 10-year JGBs in the morning session to take profits, while some dealers bought JGBs to cover their short positions after a continued fall in 2-year to 10-year U.S. Treasury yields overnight.

The minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s Sept. 16-17 meeting showed officials are struggling with how to come to grips with the dual threats of a stronger dollar and a global slowdown.

The rate-sensitive two-year U.S. Treasury note yield hit a seven-week low of 0.444 percent on Wednesday. The 30-year bond yield dropped to a 17-month low of 3.039 percent.

Japan’s Nikkei share average skidded about 0.8 percent as the dollar sank against Japan’s currency. It was last down 0.4 percent at 107.66.

In the Tokyo afternoon session, a few regional banks and prefectural cooperative banks sold 8-year to 20-year JGBs on strength.

This morning, the Bank of Japan offered to buy JGBs under its massive JGB purchase programme for the first time since Friday. The BOJ bought 400 billion yen ($3.72 billion US dollars) in the 5-year to 10-year zone, 100 billion yen in the 10-year to 25-year zone, and 30 billion yen in the 25-year to 40-year zone.

The yield on the current 2-year JGBs was down 0.5 basis point at 0.045 percent, while the 5-year yield was flat at 0.135 percent.

In the longer-dated zones, the 10-year yield dipped 1.5 basis points to 0.485 percent, while the 20-year and 30-year yield shed 1 basis point to 1.325 percent and 1.620 percent, respectively.

Lead December JGB futures were up 0.12 point at 146.26, after moving in a 146.17-146.32 range.

Data released in the morning showed Japan’s core machinery orders, a leading gauge of capital spending, rose for a third straight month in August. The data had little impact on JGBs.