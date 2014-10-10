FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JGBs edge down on profit taking, Nikkei fall limits losses
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 10, 2014 / 5:16 AM / 3 years ago

JGBs edge down on profit taking, Nikkei fall limits losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 10 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices edged down on Friday as participants locked in profits before a three-day weekend.

JGBs had rallied on Thursday, pushing the benchmark yield to a 1-1/2 month low, providing the profit taking opportunities.

The Tokyo financial markets will be closed on Monday for a public holiday.

A slide by Tokyo stocks helped limit losses by JGBs.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield rose 1.5 basis points to 0.500 percent.

December 10-year JGB futures fell 0.12 point to 146.14.

The Nikkei fell for the fourth straight day on Friday and hit a two-month low on concern about the strength of the global economy. (Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.