October 17, 2014 / 3:15 AM / 3 years ago

JGBs mostly edge higher ahead of 5-year auction

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 17 (IFR) - Japanese government bonds mostly edged up on Friday, as investors positioned ahead of this session’s five-year JGB sale.

In morning trade, several commercial banks sold 5-year JGBs maturing in around 2 to 3 years to buy the new 5-year JGBs (issue number 121 with a coupon of 0.10 percent, due on Sept. 20, 2019).

The Ministry of Finance lowered the coupon rate of the new 5-year issue from 0.20 percent, to the lowest level since July. JGB market participants widely expected the sale to go smoothly on expectations the Bank of Japan would buy 5-year JGBs on Monday under its massive JGB purchase programme.

By midday, the yield on the current 2-year JGB edged up 0.5 basis point to 0.0450 percent. Yields in other zones inched down, with the benchmark 10-year yield shedding 0.5 basis point to 0.480 percent.

In the superlong zone, the 20-year yield fell 0.5 basis point to 1.320 percent, compared with 1.325 percent earlier in the session, ahead of Tuesday’s monthly 1.2 trillion yen ($11.29 billion) 20-year JGB auction to re-open the current issue (number 150). The 30-year yield was flat at 1.630 percent.

In the morning session, the lead 10-year December JGB futures contract moved in a 146.26-146.35 range before finishing at midday up 0.09 point at 146.33.

$1 = 106.3300 Japanese yen Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
