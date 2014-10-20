FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JGB yields pull back from lows as Tokyo stocks rally
October 20, 2014 / 2:20 AM / 3 years ago

JGB yields pull back from lows as Tokyo stocks rally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 20 (IFR) - Japanese government bond yields pulled back from recent lows on Monday as a rally in Tokyo stocks dented demand for safe-haven debt.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point to 0.475 percent, pulling away from an 18-month low of 0.465 percent struck last week when growth fears buffeted global equities and sent investors to the perceived safety of government bonds.

The two-year yield stood at 0.02 percent after dropping to a record low of 0.005 percent on Friday.

Market participants still expect the two-year yield to remain near record lows as the Bank of Japan’s quantitative easing, through which it buys large amounts of short-term debt, has driven up demand for those maturities.

Tokyo’s Nikkei, which hit a five-month low on Friday, surged 3.4 percent. (Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
