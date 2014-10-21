FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JGBs rise modestly as Tokyo stocks fall back
October 21, 2014 / 2:31 AM / 3 years ago

JGBs rise modestly as Tokyo stocks fall back

Reuters Staff

TOKYO, Oct 21 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices rose modestly on Tuesday as Tokyo stocks dipped after the previous day’s surge, taking some of the pressure off the debt market.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.480 percent, creeping back towards an 18-month low of 0.465 percent hit last week when global growth concerns sent equities sharply lower.

December 10-year JGB futures climbed 0.07 point to 146.32.

Market participants expect ample demand from regular buyers such as life insurers for the 1.2 trillion yen ($11.23 billion) of 20-year JGBs with a 1.4 percent coupon auctioned by the Ministry of Finance on Tuesday.

The Nikkei skidded 0.6 percent on Tuesday as investors took a step back after Monday’s 3.9 percent rally, the biggest one-day surge in more than a year. (1 US dollar = 106.8200 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune; Editing by Alan Raybould)

