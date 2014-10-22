FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JGBs inch down on higher Nikkei, weaker Treasuries
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 22, 2014 / 2:05 AM / 3 years ago

JGBs inch down on higher Nikkei, weaker Treasuries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 22 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices inched down on Wednesday with the debt market weighed by a bounce in Tokyo stocks and overnight weakening by U.S. Treasuries.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield rose half a basis point to 0.480 percent.

December 10-year JGB futures shed 0.02 point to 146.35.

The Bank of Japan’s regular bond-buying operation, through which it offered to purchase a total of 630 billion yen ($5.89 billion) of JGBs on Wednesday, helped limit the debt market’s losses.

Tokyo’s Nikkei climbed 1.5 percent, buoyed after Wall Street rallied overnight on strong corporate results including Apple‘s.

Treasuries dipped overnight after stronger-than-expected September home resales data and the Wall Street surge dented demand for safe-haven government bonds.

1 US dollar = 106.89 Japanese yen Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.