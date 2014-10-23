FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JGBs steady, yield curve steepens a touch as supply weighs
October 23, 2014 / 2:26 AM / 3 years ago

JGBs steady, yield curve steepens a touch as supply weighs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 23 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices were little changed in limited trading on Thursday, with the yield curve steepening by a touch as extra supply weighed on the longer-dated maturities.

The Ministry of Finance auctioned 400 billion yen ($3.73 billion) of off-the-run 10-year and 20-year JGBs on Thursday through a regular sale intended to enhance market liquidity.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield was unchanged at 0.480 percent, while the 20-year yield rose 1 basis point to 1.325 percent.

The Nikkei dipped 0.4 percent as a fall in Wall Street shares and a decline in crude oil prices underscored investor concerns about fragile global growth.

The modest decline in stocks helped December 10-year JGB futures rise 0.04 point to 146.33.

$1 = 107.2400 Japanese yen Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

