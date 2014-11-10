JGBs gain after U.S. jobs data lifts U.S. Treasuries

TOKYO, Nov 10 (IFR) - Japanese Government Bond prices ended the morning session slightly higher on Monday, sending their yields down 1.5 to 2.5 basis points in the 7-year and longer zone, helped by big gains in U.S. Treasuries following U.S. jobs data.

But activity was limited to transactions among traders and trading for the Bank of Japan’s purchase of 1.55 billion yen, with investors staying on the sidelines.

At midday, the yield on the current 10-year bonds stood at 0.455 percent, down 1.5 basis points from the previous close.

The 20-year yield fell 2.0 basis points to 1.230 percent , while the 30-year bond yield dropped 2.5 basis points to 1.495 percent.

Benchmark 10-year December JGB futures rose 0.18 point to 146.57.

U.S. debt yields eased after data showed growth in U.S. jobs and wages in October fell short of expectations. (Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)