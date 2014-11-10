FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JGBs gain after U.S. jobs data lifts U.S. Treasuries
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 10, 2014 / 3:05 AM / 3 years ago

JGBs gain after U.S. jobs data lifts U.S. Treasuries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 10 (IFR) - Japanese Government Bond prices ended the morning session slightly higher on Monday, sending their yields down 1.5 to 2.5 basis points in the 7-year and longer zone, helped by big gains in U.S. Treasuries following U.S. jobs data.

But activity was limited to transactions among traders and trading for the Bank of Japan’s purchase of 1.55 billion yen, with investors staying on the sidelines.

At midday, the yield on the current 10-year bonds stood at 0.455 percent, down 1.5 basis points from the previous close.

The 20-year yield fell 2.0 basis points to 1.230 percent , while the 30-year bond yield dropped 2.5 basis points to 1.495 percent.

Benchmark 10-year December JGB futures rose 0.18 point to 146.57.

U.S. debt yields eased after data showed growth in U.S. jobs and wages in October fell short of expectations. (Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.